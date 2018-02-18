You Got Us The Draw, Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom Tells Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has paid tribute to the Elland Road faithful, who he says inspired his side to a comeback against Bristol City in a 2-2 draw on Sunday evening.



The Whites put in a dire opening 45 minutes and were 2-0 down by just the 16th minute, with their defending from long throws not up to scratch.











But Leeds mounted a comeback as Heckingbottom rung the changes from the bench and pulled one back through Pierre-Michel Lasogga in the 72nd minute, before Kemar Roofe levelled with ten minutes left.



Then in a frantic end, Lasogga hit the bar as Leeds pushed for the winner but were left disappointed as it ended 2-2.





Elland Road was rocking as Leeds chased a winner and Heckingbottom was quick to pay tribute to the fans after the final whistle.