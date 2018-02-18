You Got Us The Draw, Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom Tells Fans

Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has paid tribute to the Elland Road faithful, who he says inspired his side to a comeback against Bristol City in a 2-2 draw on Sunday evening.
The Whites put in a dire opening 45 minutes and were 2-0 down by just the 16th minute, with their defending from long throws not up to scratch.
But Leeds mounted a comeback as Heckingbottom rung the changes from the bench and pulled one back through Pierre-Michel Lasogga in the 72nd minute, before Kemar Roofe levelled with ten minutes left.
Then in a frantic end, Lasogga hit the bar as Leeds pushed for the winner but were left disappointed as it ended 2-2.
Elland Road was rocking as Leeds chased a winner and Heckingbottom was quick to pay tribute to the fans after the final whistle.
"There were lots of things right first half, but all the set-plays were wrong", he told Sky Sports.
"In the second half, not one person was hiding. Everyone wanted the ball.
"After the first goal, we were on the front foot. It really changed the game.
"The crowd have got us a point today. They made a difference.
"To get their backing today was unbelievable.
"As the game went on, if a team was going to win it, it would have been us", he added.
Leeds remain in eleventh spot following the draw and are eight points off the playoff spots.