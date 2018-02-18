You Want Me To Give A Lot Away – Paul Heckingbottom Coy On Picking Leeds Star At Derby

Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom is giving nothing away when it comes to whether Samu Saiz will go straight back into the team against Derby County on Wednesday night.
The Spaniard, who is widely considered to be the pick of Leeds' summer signings and has turned on the style for the Whites on a regular basis, has just served the last game of a six-match ban for spitting.
He, along with team-mates Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper, is now available for selection once again.
Heckingbottom could put Saiz straight back into the side at Pride Park, but he is keeping his cards close to his chest on whether or not he will do so.
"You want me to give a lot away", Heckingbottom said on BBC Radio Leeds when asked if Saiz will be picked against Derby.
"We'll see, we'll see.
"He's been working hard, just like Berra and Liam.
"We've been giving them lots of extra attention, lots of extra work to try and bridge that gap because it's a long time out.
"You see it with injured players when they come back, it's very difficult to get straight up to speed.
"One thing I do know is that all three of them are desperate to be back involved.
"That's a good thing", he added.
Leeds snapped Saiz up from Spanish second tier outfit Huesca in the summer and the forward has so far made 25 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring nine goals in the process, along with setting up five more for his team-mates.
The Whites remain eight points off the playoff spots in the Championship following their 2-2 draw against Bristol City at Elland Road on Sunday.