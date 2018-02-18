You Want Me To Give A Lot Away – Paul Heckingbottom Coy On Picking Leeds Star At Derby

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom is giving nothing away when it comes to whether Samu Saiz will go straight back into the team against Derby County on Wednesday night.



The Spaniard, who is widely considered to be the pick of Leeds' summer signings and has turned on the style for the Whites on a regular basis, has just served the last game of a six-match ban for spitting.











He, along with team-mates Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper, is now available for selection once again.



Heckingbottom could put Saiz straight back into the side at Pride Park, but he is keeping his cards close to his chest on whether or not he will do so.





" You want me to give a lot away", Heckingbottom said on BBC Radio Leeds when asked if Saiz will be picked against Derby.