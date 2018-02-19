Antonio Conte Brings This To The Table – Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso believes that manager Antonio Conte brings a lot of passion to the table, which helps the players to stay focused on the pitch and give their all.



The 27-year-old was taken to Stamford Bridge by Conte from Serie A side Fiorentina in 2016.











Since then Alonso has featured in 69 games for the Pensioners, nailing down the left wing-back role, which has helped him in improving his goalscoring record.



Not new to English football when he arrived, the ex-Sunderland loanee has scored 13 goals overall and has also set up six more for his team-mates in the process.





A lot of credit for his and the team's performance though goes to the manager, Alonso insists, feeling Conte is strong both tactically and defensively.

"Well, I think that our coach works very well both tactically and defensively", Alonso told his club's official website.



"As one can see from the outside, he brings a lot of passion to the table, which helps us to always stay focused and give our all.



"What’s more, it was easy for me to adapt and thrive here after having played in the same position for several years while in Italy, and also because of the great players we have here.



"I started out as a left-back in a back four and I felt very comfortable there.



"However, I now feel in my element in this role and, above all, I’m more involved in the attacking side of the game, which is what I like the most."



Alonso has missed his side's last three games with injury, but returned to training at Cobham on Monday.

