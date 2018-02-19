Barcelona Scout Runs Rule Over Chelsea and Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Chelsea target Justin Kluivert was one of the players who was under the scanner when a Barcelona scout watched Ajax in action against Zwolle on Sunday.



The son of Netherlands great Patrick Kluivert, the 18-year-old winger has been attracting attention with some eye catching performances for the Dutch giants in his homeland.











Manchester United have long been linked with having an interest in Justin and there has also been talk that Chelsea have been keeping close tabs on the Ajax starlet.



And it seems another European heavyweight have joined the list of the youngster’s admirers as according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, a Barcelona scout was at Zwolle to watch Ajax in action.





Justin was one of the young Ajax stars that Jose Mari Bakero, the Barcelona scout, was taking a keen interest in as he watched Ajax beat Zwolle with the help of a goal from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Donny van de Beek, Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong were the other players the Catalan scout ran the rule over on Sunday.



Justin has admitted that he wants to join a big club going forward, but is unwilling to rush things as he feels it is important to progress without skipping any steps.



He has a contract until the end of next season with Ajax and the club are in talks with his agent Mino Raiola over a new deal.

