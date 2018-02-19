XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/02/2018 - 12:12 GMT

Belgium Boss Backs Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld Approach

 




Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez is pleased that Tottenham Hotspur are not rushing Toby Alderweireld back into action following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The defender made his way back into the game in Tottenham’s win over Newport County in the FA Cup earlier this month and also played the 90 minutes against Rochdale on Sunday.




However, the Belgian was not part of Tottenham’s squad for the north London derby against Arsenal and did not travel to Turin for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Juventus last week.

There were rumours that Alderweireld was unhappy about being left out of the Juventus game, but Martinez is more than happy that Tottenham are easing the defender back into action.
 


The Belgium coach has had a conversation with the Spurs man and believes he will need some more time to get back to peak fitness.  

Martinez told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: “I have recently had a good conversation with Toby Alderweireld.

“I’m happy that Spurs take their time and don’t rush him back.

“But of course Toby would have liked to have played against Juventus.

"His situation will need time.”

It remains to be seen whether Alderweireld returns to Premier League action when Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace next Sunday.
 