Can’t Beat First One – Rangers Star On His Best Goal For Club

Rangers new boy Jamie Murphy has revealed his favourite goal for the club, following the Gers’ 5-3 win over Hamilton Academical on Sunday.



Murphy, who joined Rangers from Brighton last month, scored one and set up three more goals at the SuperSeal Stadium.











The winger’s goal in the 10th minute helped Rangers to make it 1-1 against the Accies, with the 28-year-old also finding the back of the net in the Light Blues’ 6-1 rout of Ayr United in the Scottish Cup last weekend; he scored the sixth and final goal for his club at Somerset Park.



And Murphy insisted that although it is amazing to always score for Rangers, he explained that his maiden goal for the club felt better than his strike against Hamilton.





“It’s amazing”, he told Rangers TV, when asked how it feels to score for the club.

“I’ve always dreamed about scoring for this football club.”



When asked out of the two goals he has scored for Rangers, which one felt better, Murphy replied: “The first one.



“Every goal is amazing, but you can’t beat the first one.”



Murphy went on to heap praise on Josh Windass, who bagged a hat-trick against Hamilton.



“He has been terrific”, Murphy continued.



“If you put the ball in the areas, he’s going to score goals.



“I’m delighted for him getting a hat-trick.”



Murphy has thus far turned out seven times for Rangers in all competitions, netting twice and providing five assists.

