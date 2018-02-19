Celtic Don’t Have Squad Depth Many Believe – Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus feels as opposed to popular belief, Celtic lack squad strength, following their goalless draw with St. Johnstone on Sunday.



Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers made several changes to the team which beat Zenit St Petersburg in a Europa League clash on Thursday for the game against the Saints.











However, the revamped Celtic team failed to beat Tommy Wright’s men at Paradise as the Scottish champions dropped two points at home.



And McManus, who thinks the game against St. Johnstone showed that Celtic are lacking in squad strength, is of the opinion that the Hoops missed the services of Scott Brown the most on Sunday.





The former Hibernian striker went on to add that Rodgers would have learnt a lot about his squad from the performance against the Saints.

“Celtic [have] not got as much strength in depth that many would believe”, McManus tweeted.



“Rodgers would have learned a lot from that game today.



“[Scott] Brown especially is the one Celtic cannot do without.



“Makes Celtic tic. Pardon the pun.”



Celtic, who are currently nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, will next travel to Russia to take on Zenit in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday.

