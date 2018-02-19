Chelsea Star Outlines Formula Needed Against Barcelona

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso admits that Spanish giants Barcelona will be tough to beat and therefore they will have to defend well and take their chances as and when they come.



The Premier League champions will have a big job on their hands as they begin their journey in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday night against the Spanish league leaders, with the first leg scheduled to be played at Stamford Bridge and the second leg on 14th March at the Camp Nou.











While the Londoners have been traditionally well equipped at handling the Barcelona challenge, eliminating them from the tournament twice in 2005 and 2012, Alonso knows that the job will be daunting anyway.



The Catalan giants have a formidable attacking line-up with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and Alonso insists his side will have to be defensively good to stop that attack from scoring.



"We know they’ve been one of the best teams in the world in recent years, if not the best, and it will undoubtedly be a very tough tie", Alonso told his club's official website.

"I think we’ll have to defend very well and take our chances because, like I said, they’re a very tough team to beat, let alone over two legs.



"Still, we will prepare as best we can and give it a shot, and we’ll see how the tie unfolds."



Alonso also dismissed the importance of Barcelona being at home for the second leg.



"The general consensus has been that it’s better to be at home in the second leg, but I don’t think it matters much.



"Obviously, it will be important to acquit ourselves well on home turf in the first leg so that we’re in with a good chance going to the Camp Nou, which is a very difficult place to win."

