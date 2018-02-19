Former Leeds United Star Urges Whites To Give Paul Heckingbottom Long Run In Charge

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer has urged Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani to give new head coach Paul Heckingbottom every chance to succeed by giving him a long stint at the helm.



The Whites have had a high turnover of head coaches in recent years and recently Radrizzani made his first sacking as Leeds chairman, showing Thomas Christiansen the door.











Heckingbottom has come in from Barnsley, with just an 18-month deal, and Palmer thinks it is essential Leeds give a head coach a good run in the job.



The former Leeds man told LUTV: "I know at the start of the season Leeds said they wanted to be in the playoffs and I'm sure that's the way the chairman was working it.





" But you can't keep changing the managers", he continued.

"Leeds have had ten managers in the last six years.



"Well, it's going to be difficult to get any kind of continuity with the players and the supporters and any kind of success really."



Heckingbottom's first match as Leeds boss at Elland Road ended in a 2-2 draw against Bristol City on Sunday, meaning the former Barnsley boss is still waiting for his first win in charge of the Whites.



Leeds' next match comes on Wednesday with a trip to Pride Park to take on Derby County.

