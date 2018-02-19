XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/02/2018 - 13:01 GMT

Get Over Disappointment, Roberto Martinez Tells West Ham Target And Vows To Keep Eye On Displays

 




Belgium head coach Robert Martinez has urged West Ham target Leander Dendoncker to forget the disappointment of the January transfer window and improve his performances ahead of the World Cup.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder’s future at Anderlecht was under the scanner in January as West Ham pushed to sign the Belgian in the final hours of the transfer window.




Anderlecht rejected an offer from the Hammers and were not interested in selling the midfielder at the last moment, leading to the player staying at the club reluctantly.

Dendoncker was keen to leave Anderlecht in the winter window and his form has taken a hit since then, but Martinez stressed that the youngster needs to get over it and improve his performances.
 


The midfielder is eyeing a slot in the Belgium squad for the World Cup and Martinez feels for that to happen Dendoncker needs to forget the disappointment of the January window soon.  

The Belgium coach was quoted as saying by Voetbal Krant: “Leander is still very young and in the past transfer windows, there has been speculation about a new club, which is something he needs to leave behind soon.

“These are things that happen with a young player, but Dendoncker now needs to respond soon.”

He added: “I am going to follow him closely.”
 