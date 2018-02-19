Great Moment – Lucas Moura Thrilled At Ending Goal Drought

Follow @insidefutbol





New Tottenham Hotspur signing Lucas Moura has expressed his delight with his first goal in five months against Rochdale and now is excited about adding to the scoresheet again soon.



The Brazilian helped the Lilywhites recover after a late first-half goal put the hosts ahead in the fifth round match of the FA Cup.











While the Londoners failed to eventually win the match, with the tie going to a replay following a 2-2 draw, Lucas insists that it was a good feeling for him because not only was it his first goal since 8th September, but also the first start since August.



Describing the tough nature of the game, the 25-year-old said that it was hard with the hosts making it difficult. However, Lucas is hopeful of a "big game" the next time around so that Spurs can go through to the next round with ease.





“It was a great moment”, Lucas told his club's official website, while describing his goal.

“I don't remember my last goal!



"I'm so happy with my team, my new friends and I'm really excited to play more.”



On the result, the former Paris Saint-Germain man said: “The important thing was not to lose this game.



“It was a very hard game.



"Rochdale were strong and made it difficult but we tried and now we need to prepare for the second game [replay] at Wembley.



"I'm sure we can play a big game and we can win.



“Of course, I wanted the win but I'm so, so happy with my first game [start] and my first goal.



"I haven't started a game since August, so I'm happy.”

