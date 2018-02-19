He Went Hard Way – Jurgen Klopp Praises Liverpool Star For Not Taking Fitness Shortcuts

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Danny Ings for going the “hard way” in returning to action after a prolonged absence due to a knee injury.



The striker, who has been a regular in the Reds’ matchday squads since the end of last year, has so far made six appearances in all competitions for the club this season.











In a bid to return to full fitness and build match sharpness, Ings has featured for Liverpool Under-23s on several occasions in the present campaign.



And Klopp, who feels Ings is close to being ready to start a game for Liverpool, credited the 25-year-old for taking the long and hard route to become fully fit.





“Yes, absolutely”, Klopp told the club’s official site, when asked if Ings is close to starting a game for Liverpool.

“It’s good. He needed time.



“A few months ago it was different, but a player like him when they come back they think, ‘I am under pressure’ and they want to come in immediately and get game time.



“Danny went the hard way. He played a lot of games for the U23s – a lot of good games.



“Not all of them were good, but that’s normal. If you feel like a settled player, like he usually is, and then you play U23 and are not the best player on the pitch, then it’s not nice but it’s an important experience again.



“It’s all about getting match time and getting minutes.



“Then at one point, if the quality is there, he will be back – and that he is back now is very important for us and fantastic for him.”



Ings, who was linked with leaving Liverpool during the January transfer window, joined the club from Burnley in the summer of 2015.



He has so far managed to turn out just 17 times for the Merseyside giants, scoring three goals, with injuries plaguing his time at Anfield.

