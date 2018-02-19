He’s Going To Join Great Club – Keita Balde On Liverpool and Man Utd Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco winger Keita Balde is certain that his former Lazio team-mate, Manchester United and Liverpool linked defender Stefan de Vrij, will join one of the big clubs soon.



The Dutch international’s contract at Lazio runs out in the summer and despite months of negotiations between the player and the club, he is yet to sign a new deal.











Lazio have also been prepared to include a reasonable release clause in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season, but a new deal has remained unsigned.



He has been heavily linked with a move to England, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool believed to be closely monitoring his situation at the Stadio Olimpico.





And Balde, who left Lazio for Monaco last summer, is confident that his former team will eventually end up at one of the bigger names of European football as he rates De Vrij highly.

“He is an excellent defender”, Keita told French outlet Foot Mercato.



“And I think one day he will go to a great club.”



De Vrij joined Lazio from Feyenoord immediately after the World Cup in 2014 and has developed into one of the best defenders in Serie A.

