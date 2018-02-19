I’m Happy To Learn From Kieran Tierney – Celtic Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic full-back Calvin Miller has insisted that he is happy to learn from Kieran Tierney, as he tries to soak up all the experience and advice he can from the first team squad.



The academy recruit was ready to move out on loan back in the new year after finding his chances limited at senior level.











However, it was a time when the Hoops were hit with multiple injuries and manager Brendan Rodgers kept Miller and he eventually managed his second league appearance in Sunday's goalless draw against St Johnstone.



The youngster, who replaced Tierney in the match, insists that he is open to learning from his young team-mate and will look to capitalise on all the chances he gets as and when they come.





There was also an extra amount of stress in Miller's words on the necessity to work hard so that he can stay ready when the occasions arrive.

“It’s a big squad here and I was going on loan at Christmas", Miller told his club's official website.



"But a few boys got injured and the gaffer said to me that he wanted me to stay closer to the squad and to work hard, and that’s why I got my chance and we were just unlucky to get a result.



“I just need to keep working hard. Kieran is the same age is me and he is doing really well and I am happy in the position I am in.



"I am back-up and I will just keep working hard and getting wee opportunities like this and hopefully become a better player from it.



“I am training with the best people in the league so I will only become better, and I have learned from KT and all the boys in the squad.



"I watch what he does in his performances.



"I have only been playing this position for a year so I am still learning and I am doing that every day.”

