I’m In All Meetings – Injured Leeds United Star Reveals Paul Heckingbottom Keeping Him Involved

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has revealed that Paul Heckingbottom is keeping him involved with the squad despite his long term injury.



The full-back had to come off against Nottingham Forest in the first half on New Year’s Day after suffering an ankle injury and had to undergo surgery to fix the damage.











Currently working to recover from the ankle surgery, the defender was missing during Thomas Christiansen’s last few games as Leeds head coach and he now finds a different boss at the helm in the shape of Heckingbottom.



The defender is still a long way off returning to the pitch, but Ayling revealed that has not stopped the new Leeds boss from keeping involved with the team’s activities.





The former Gunner admits it feels good that Heckingbottom still values him as an important part of the squad despite a serious injury and he is desperate to get back on the pitch and earn his place in the team again.

Ayling told the club’s official matchday programme: “I spoke with him on his first day here and he said that he still wants me to be part of everything.



“I go into all the meetings and I am always around the players and he wants me involved.



"It is a nice feeling that I am still in his thoughts.”



He added: “Now it is about me working hard, getting back out there and training in front of him and hopefully I can do enough to get back into his starting eleven when my ankle is better.”

