06 October 2016

19/02/2018 - 12:45 GMT

Leeds United Legend Warns Whites They Can Afford No More Dropped Points At Elland Road

 




Eddie Gray has insisted that Leeds United cannot afford to drop any more points at home this season if they are going to finish in the top six, following the Whites’ 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Elland Road on Sunday evening.

It looked as if Leeds were heading for their third straight loss at Elland Road as first half goals from Famara Diedhiou and Bobby Reid put the Robins 2-0 up going into the half time break.




But the Whites rallied late on, with Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Kemar Roofe scoring in quick succession to hand their team a point.

And Gray, who was impressed with Leeds drawing against Bristol City, despite being 2-0 down, however expressed his disappointment in seeing the Yorkshire giants drop points at home yet again.
 


The 70-year-old is of the opinion that Leeds must pick up the full points from their remaining outings at Elland Road in the present campaign if they are to finish in the playoff spots.

“We can take out a lot from the game, but I still feel we need to start the games better though”, Gray explained on LUTV.

“We need to start the games better, especially here at Elland Road.

“We did great coming back, but overall it’s disappointing not winning a home game.

“And if you’re going to be in the top six, you've got to be winning your home games.

“We can’t afford to drop any more points at home now between now and the end of the season if we are going to be in the top six.

“It’s a big ask, but it’s still possible.”

Leeds, who are currently in 11th spot in the Championship table, will next lock horns with fourth-placed Derby County in an away fixture on Wednesday.
 