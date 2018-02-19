Let’s Get Real On Josh Windass – Former Rangers Star Tempers Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Thompson has urged some context to be added to the praise flowing in the direction of Rangers midfielder Josh Windass.



The former Accrington Stanley star has been in red hot goalscoring form for Rangers in recent weeks and celebrated the signing of a new contract with the Gers on Friday by scoring a hat-trick in a 5-3 win at Hamilton on Sunday.











Ex-Rangers star Derek Ferguson compared Windass with Gers legend Ian Durrant after the match at the SuperSeal Stadium and praise has flowed in the midfielder's direction.



But while Thompson admits that Windass is playing well, he wants the praise to be toned down and to take into account just who the player has done the business against.





" He's scored nine goals in the last five games, but let's get real – three against Fraserburgh, three against Hamilton, who are conceding more goals than anybody just now, Ayr United, a team two divisions below them", Thompson said on BBC Scotland Sportscene Extra.

"So when you add the games up, great he's scored a lot of goals, but is he scoring against Hearts, who are impervious, is he scoring against Celtic?



"Just contextualise it.



"People are getting carried away. He's doing well", the former Rangers striker added.



Windass will have an opportunity to produce the goods against Hearts and Celtic soon, with the Gers hosting the Jambos on Saturday and then welcoming the Bhoys on 11th March.

