XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/02/2018 - 15:15 GMT

Let’s Get Real On Josh Windass – Former Rangers Star Tempers Praise

 




Steven Thompson has urged some context to be added to the praise flowing in the direction of Rangers midfielder Josh Windass.

The former Accrington Stanley star has been in red hot goalscoring form for Rangers in recent weeks and celebrated the signing of a new contract with the Gers on Friday by scoring a hat-trick in a 5-3 win at Hamilton on Sunday.




Ex-Rangers star Derek Ferguson compared Windass with Gers legend Ian Durrant after the match at the SuperSeal Stadium and praise has flowed in the midfielder's direction.

But while Thompson admits that Windass is playing well, he wants the praise to be toned down and to take into account just who the player has done the business against.
 


"He's scored nine goals in the last five games, but let's get real – three against Fraserburgh, three against Hamilton, who are conceding more goals than anybody just now, Ayr United, a team two divisions below them", Thompson said on BBC Scotland Sportscene Extra.

"So when you add the games up, great he's scored a lot of goals, but is he scoring against Hearts, who are impervious, is he scoring against Celtic?

"Just contextualise it.

"People are getting carried away. He's doing well", the former Rangers striker added.

Windass will have an opportunity to produce the goods against Hearts and Celtic soon, with the Gers hosting the Jambos on Saturday and then welcoming the Bhoys on 11th March.
 