06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/02/2018 - 15:01 GMT

Liverpool Goalkeeper Gets Vote of Confidence From National Team Coach

 




Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has insisted that out-of-favour Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will be going to the World Cup as part of the Red Devils squad, fitness permitting.

Mignolet has lost his place in the Reds’ starting line-up to Loris Karius, with the 29-year-old having been unhappy with the roation Jurgen Klopp employed.




The former Sunderland custodian was promised by Klopp he would play 85 per cent to 87 per cent of Liverpool's games this season, but now the Belgian is bench warming.

With it being a World Cup year, it was feared that Mignolet could lose out on a place in Belgium’s squad for the showpiece event in Russia, owing to his lack of playing time.
 


But Martinez has explained that Mignolet will be in Belgium’s World Cup squad in the summer if he remains fit.

"If he is fit, he will certainly be in the group”, Martinez told Belgian daily La Derniere Heure, when asked about Mignolet’s World Cup chances.

“We know what he is capable of [doing], you can’t find a more professional [player] than him.

“We will support him, especially in these difficult moments."

Mignolet, who has 20 caps for Belgium to his name, has thus far made 22 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, keeping seven clean sheets.
 