06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/02/2018 - 11:58 GMT

Paul Heckingbottom Needs This From Us – Leeds United MD

 




Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has insisted that the club and the fans must show patience with Paul Heckingbottom as he believes the 40-year-old could be the long term solution for the Whites.

Heckingbottom is still waiting for his first win as Leeds head coach since replacing Thomas Christiansen earlier this month, but his side did come back from two goals down to earn a point at home against Bristol City on Sunday in a 2-2 draw.




Leeds are still eleventh in the league table, eight points behind the top six and there is a feeling at the club this could be another year where they fail to fight for promotion at the end of the season.

However, the Leeds hierarchy are optimistic about moving forward under Heckingbottom as suggested by Kinnear, who stressed that the 40-year-old could bring long term success to Elland Road.
 


The Leeds managing director urged the club faithful to provide their vociferous support to the new head coach and his squad.  

Kinnear wrote in the club’s official matchday programme: “We believe we have made an appointment that can both have an immediate impact but also grow with the club over time.

“Naturally we will need to have a level of patience as the squad adapts to his vision and approach.

“But this process will be greatly accelerated by our unwavering and vocal home and away support.”

Heckingbottom will be looking to get his first win as Leeds boss under his belt when the Whites travel to Derby County on Wednesday night.
 