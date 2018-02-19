Rangers Star Urges Winning Mentality Following Victory At Hamilton

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has urged his side to maintain their winning run, following their 5-3 victory over Hamilton Academical on Sunday.



Josh Windass’ hat-trick and goals apiece from Murphy and Alfredo Morelos at the SuperSeal Stadium helped the Gers to record their third straight win in all competitions.











The win over the Accies, coupled with Aberdeen’s loss to Hibernian on Saturday, enabled Rangers to return to second spot in the Scottish Premiership table.



And Murphy, whose side are now nine points adrift of leaders Celtic, called on Rangers to extend their winning momentum.





“Yes, we want to win every game”, he said on Rangers TV, when asked how it feels to be back in second spot.

“We don’t go into any game not thinking about winning it.



“So, it’s up to us to keep doing that and see how far we can go.”



Murphy, who joined Rangers from Brighton and Hove Albion in January, has thus far made seven appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants, scoring twice and setting up five goals.



When asked if he is pleased with his performances for Rangers, Murphy, who provided three assists against Hamilton, replied: “Yes, I’m really enjoying playing in the team.



“The boys in the changing room are great, the manager is great.



“We had a little blip against Hibs, but apart from that we have looked really solid.”



Rangers, who have lost just once in all competitions after the winter break when they went down 2-1 to Hibs earlier in the month, will next face Hearts on Saturday.

