Red Alert – Lazio Sporting Director Confirms Liverpool and Man Utd Target To Leave

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has confirmed that Liverpool and Manchester United target Stefan de Vrij is to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.



De Vrij is out of contract in the summer and Lazio have been working overtime to convince the Netherlands international to put pen to paper to an extension.











The Serie A giants have even offered to include a release clause, but Tare now says they are withdrawing their proposal and expect De Vrij to leave.



The sporting director is reluctant to provide any further details at the moment, but with words that will be readily digested at De Vrij suitors, a list claimed to include Liverpool and Manchester United, confirmed he is leaving.





"I have not said it before: I think Lazio is withdrawing the proposal it made to Stefan for reasons we will tell you about later", he told Italian broadcaster Premium Sport.

"It was a choice made after many months or even years of negotiations, but there is a limit to how things went.



"He is an exceptional professional, Lazio has given him a lot, but he has given so much to Lazio.



"We will thank him for what he did in the past and what he will do, but at the end of the season our roads are divided.



"There is nothing wrong, it is not the right time to say the reasons for this choice. Better to look ahead."



Lazio won the race to sign De Vrij from Feyenoord following the 2014 World Cup, where he starred for the Netherlands.



The centre-back is rated as one of the best in his position in Serie A and there is likely to be a scramble for his signature in the summer.

