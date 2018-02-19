XRegister
19/02/2018 - 22:42 GMT

There’s Real Rivalry – Derby County Boss Talks Up Leeds United Clash

 




Derby County manager Gary Rowett insists that he expects a good game between two sides with good history on Wednesday as Leeds United visit Pride Park.

The Rams are flying high in the Championship at present, being placed fourth, while their opponents are eager to get back to winning ways after a string of disappointing results.




Rowett, who has experience of playing in games involving the two sides, knows the kind of atmosphere that such matches can produce and expects nothing less on the given day.

Reflecting on his time with Derby as a player, Rowett said that he has vivid memories of one particular game when they were on the receiving end at Elland Road.
 


On that occasion, in spite of going 3-0 up within the first half, the visitors had to face heartbreak as the Whites came from behind to win 4-3, with the fans almost blowing the Elland Road roof off with their cheers.  

"It's a game that I always used to enjoy playing in," Rowett said in a interview with his club's official website.

"These are always big games.

"I played some great games, one of the most memorable games I played in was one at the Elland Road where we were 3-0 up as I remember within the first 25 minutes.

"And bit by bit the stadium roof was blown off because they had scored to make it 4-3 in the 93rd minute.

"But it shows what unbelievable atmosphere the games create, shows the real rivalry, even though there isn't that much proximity between the two teams.

"But it's a good game, one we are looking forward to, two clubs going at it, both with really good history."
 