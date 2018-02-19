XRegister
06 October 2016

19/02/2018 - 12:15 GMT

They’re All Big Games Now – Leeds United Legend Anticipates Tough Run-In

 




Eddie Gray has explained that there will be no easy games for Leeds United between now and the end of the season, ahead of their Championship meetings with Derby County and Brentford later this week.

The Whites, who came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 draw with Bristol City on Sunday evening, presently find themselves in 11th spot in the league table with 45 points from 32 games, eight adrift of the playoff spots.




Paul Heckingbottom’s team will next face fourth-placed Derby County in an away game on Wednesday before locking horns with Brentford, who are just a place and two points ahead of the Yorkshire giants, three days later at Elland Road.

And Gray, who is expecting tough games against Derby County and Brentford, believes every fixture will be a big match for Leeds for the remainder of the campaign.
 


“Every game is a big game for us now”, he said on LUTV.

“Derby County on Wednesday night is obviously a big game.

“It’s also a tough looking fixture against Brentford, who are doing well.

“They have picked up and they are a decent side.

“So, there are no easy games now when I look at the run-in.

“If you look at the division in general, every game you play can go either way.

“But the performance tonight will give our players a lot of confidence – coming back into the game.”

Leeds lost both their corresponding fixtures against Derby County and Brentford earlier in the season.
 