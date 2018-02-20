Always Special Occasion When You Play Leeds United, Derby Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County’s Bradley Johnson thinks two clubs will be going at it when his side welcome Leeds United to Pride Park on Wednesday.



The Whites, who will head into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Bristol City last weekend, currently find themselves in 11th spot in the Championship table with 45 points from 32 games, eight adrift of the playoff spots.











On the other hand, Derby saw their 12-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end following their 2-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday last week; the Rams are presently fourth in the standings.



And Johnson, who believes Leeds will be full of confidence for their game against Derby, owing to their stunning second half display against the Robins, explained that both teams will be desperate for points at Pride Park to boost their promotion hopes.





“I think no matter who Leeds play, it’s going to be a special occasion”, he said on RamsTV, when asked if it is always a special occasion between Leeds and Derby.

“They are a big club and so are Derby now, so it will be two big clubs going at it.



“We want to get promotion and I am sure they want to finish as high as they can and maybe sneak into the playoffs and get promotion themselves.



“We know we need the points to stay in the promotion race and I’m sure they also need the points.



“I saw their game on Sunday, they came back from 2-0 down, so they will be full of confidence.”



Leeds lost 2-1 to Derby in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road earlier in the campaign.

