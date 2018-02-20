Celtic New Boy Names FC Porto Star As Footballing Idol

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new boy Scott Bain has revealed that his footballing idol is FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas.



The Hoops were on the lookout for a custodian during the January transfer window after Craig Gordon’s injury and signed Bain on loan from Dundee on deadline day.











The 26-year-old, who made 18 appearances in all competitions for Dundee in the present campaign, is yet to make his debut for the Scottish champions.



And Bain stated that he looks up to Real Madrid legend Casillas, who currently turns out for Portuguese giants Porto.





“Iker Casillas”, he told Celtic TV, when asked to name his footballing idol.

Bain joined Hibernian on loan at the start of January, but Celtic managed to snare him away from Easter Road before the closure of the winter window.



When asked what he is most looking forward to about being at Celtic, the shot-stopper replied: “Just improving [myself].



“With the quality of players and staff we have here, I just want to keep improving.



“The facilities are also a different class here.”



Bain, who did not make a single appearance for Hibs during his brief spell at Easter Road, counts Alloa Athletic and Elgin City amongst his former employers.



Although he has been called up twice by the Scotland national team, Bain is yet to earn a cap for the nation.

