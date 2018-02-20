XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/02/2018 - 23:06 GMT

Derby Star Stresses Importance of Mentality For Leeds United Clash

 




Derby County forward Matej Vydra insists that his team need to turn up for Wednesday's Leeds United game with a positive frame of mind because if they continue thinking about their last game and how they lost it could count against them.

The Rams tasted defeat last time out against Sheffield Wednesday and will be eager to get back to winning ways at their own home against a struggling Leeds side.




The Whites, under their newly appointed manager Paul Heckingbottom, are trying to stage a revival, with his second match in charge against Bristol City ending in a 2-2 draw.

Giving his assessment on the overall situation ahead of the match, Vydra said that Derby have had that much needed recuperation time during which they have put in some extra minutes on the training ground.
 


And now they will look to arrive at the Leeds game forgetting all about the last result and thinking about all the experience they have in their squad and how strong they are as a unit. 

“Since the Sheffield Wednesday game we have had a week to prepare ourselves and be ready for the next game”, Vydra told his club's official website.  

“I think it will be important how we turn up for this one.

"If we start thinking about how we lost the game, that can count against you.

“That said, I think we are strong, we have got good experience; with players like Joe Ledley, Tom Huddlestone, Curtis Davies, Richard Keogh and Scott Carson.

“They are going to be important players and now we have to bounce back.”
 