Derby Star Stresses Importance of Mentality For Leeds United Clash

Derby County forward Matej Vydra insists that his team need to turn up for Wednesday's Leeds United game with a positive frame of mind because if they continue thinking about their last game and how they lost it could count against them.



The Rams tasted defeat last time out against Sheffield Wednesday and will be eager to get back to winning ways at their own home against a struggling Leeds side.











The Whites, under their newly appointed manager Paul Heckingbottom, are trying to stage a revival, with his second match in charge against Bristol City ending in a 2-2 draw.



Giving his assessment on the overall situation ahead of the match, Vydra said that Derby have had that much needed recuperation time during which they have put in some extra minutes on the training ground.





And now they will look to arrive at the Leeds game forgetting all about the last result and thinking about all the experience they have in their squad and how strong they are as a unit.

​“Since the Sheffield Wednesday game we have had a week to prepare ourselves and be ready for the next game”, Vydra told his club's official website.



“I think it will be important how we turn up for this one.



"If we start thinking about how we lost the game, that can count against you.



“That said, I think we are strong, we have got good experience; with players like Joe Ledley, Tom Huddlestone, Curtis Davies, Richard Keogh and Scott Carson.



“They are going to be important players and now we have to bounce back.”

