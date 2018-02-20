Enjoyed Every Minute Of My Time At Leeds United – Derby County Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson has revealed that he enjoyed every minute of his time at Leeds United, ahead of his side’s meeting with the Whites on Wednesday.



Leeds signed Johnson from Northampton Town in the 2008 January transfer window, with the Yorkshire giants then being a League One outfit.











During his time at Elland Road, the 30-year-old, who had a loan spell at Brighton in the 2008/09 campaign, amassed 137 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 times and setting up 10 more as he helped the club to return to the Championship.



He then left Leeds on a free transfer in the summer of 2011, signing for Norwich City, before joining Derby four seasons later.





And Johnson, who explained that he had his fair share of highs and lows at Leeds, insisted that he thoroughly relished playing for the Elland Road outfit.

“I had a really good time there”, he told RamsTV.



“I went there in a difficult period, when they were in League One and they had a 15-point deduction.



“I went there in January and we were top of the league at that time.



“I enjoyed my time there, I helped the club to come up to the Championship.



“It was a great club to be at, I went through a lot of highs and some lows, but I enjoyed every minute of it.”



Johnson has thus far made 23 Championship appearances this season, netting four times and providing as many assists.

