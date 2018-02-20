XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

20/02/2018 - 14:22 GMT

Juventus Probe Possibility of Signing Chelsea Target From Serie A Rivals

 




Juventus have probed the possibility of signing Manchester United and Chelsea midfield target Alessandro Florenzi, who has already rejected an offer from AC Milan.

Florenzi’s future at Roma has come under the scanner ahead of the summer transfer window and a number of clubs are expected to show their interest in him.




Manchester United and Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the midfielder and even Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are on the 26-year-old’s transfer trail.

Juventus have also been eyeing a move for the player and according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the club have already enquired about the possibility of signing him.
 


The Italian champions have not taken any final decision on whether to pursue Florenzi, but a good relationship with the player’s agent means they are confident that a deal is a distinct possibility.  

Roma are plotting to offer him a new contract, but the 26-year-old is alive to the interest of clubs across Europe and could consider leaving the Stadio Olimpico in the summer.

Florenzi has already rejected an offer from AC Milan, who were willing to improve his current salary at Roma.
 