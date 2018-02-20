Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom Comments On Tyler Roberts Injury Period

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom is hoping to know more about how long new Leeds United signing Tyler Roberts will be out of action for this evening.



Leeds swooped to snap up Roberts before the transfer window shut last month, paying Premier League side West Brom an initial £2.5m for the teenager.











But Leeds fans have yet to see the striker in action as when he signed he had an injury niggle, while of late he picked up a fracture to his shin.



Leeds have said they expect Roberts to be out of action for an extended period of time, but the Whites have yet to give any indication over just how long that might be.





Heckingbottom though is expecting some clarity soon and could know more this evening.

The Leeds head coach was asked at a press conference on how long Roberts will be out for and replied: "We will know more tonight."



The Yorkshire giants have insisted that they will take the long term view with Roberts, not rushing back a player they feel can be a key man going forward.



But with Leeds not having closed the book on their promotion ambitions this season, Whites fans will want to see the striker is action as soon as possible.

