Leeds United Fans Send Goosebumps Down Your Back, Derby Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson has heaped praise on the Leeds United fans, ahead of the Whites’ visit to Pride Park on Wednesday.



The 30-year-old, who turned out for the Yorkshire giants between 2008 and 2011, is aware how passionate the Leeds fan-base are.











The Leeds faithful are known to travel in numbers for away games, while they also create an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams at Elland Road by filling up the stadium and being vociferous.



And Johnson revealed that during his time at Leeds, he was surprised to see how the fans supported their team even in pre-season matches.





The former Norwich City man, who insisted that he learnt a great deal from playing in front of a packed Elland Road, went on to add that he will never forget his first home match for the Whites.

“They have a great fan-base and they travel in numbers to away games, home games and even pre-season games”, Johnson said on RamsTV.



“I remember going to Ireland for a pre-season game with a few thousand fans.



“They are very passionate about their club and you can just tell that by walking around the city.



“It was a good time in my career and I always look back at it.



“It was a learning curve for me, I played in front of big crowds; it was the first time I played in front of 25,000 fans.



“Although they filled the away end in every away game, it was nothing compared to Elland Road – it sent goosebumps at the back of your neck and I will never forget my first home game at Elland Road, it was a great atmosphere.”



Johnson turned out 137 times for Leeds, scoring 17 times and providing 10 assists.

