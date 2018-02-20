Leeds United Haven’t Spoken To Me – Pablo Hernandez On Contract Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Pablo Hernandez has revealed he has not been contacted by Leeds United to discuss a new contract yet.



The popular Spanish attacking midfielder is out of contract at Elland Road in the summer and it is not clear whether he will continue his adventure with the Whites into next season.











Hernandez says he is happy at Leeds and would like to stay.



But he insists that does not depend just on himself, with the club yet to speak to him about extending his time at Elland Road.





Asked in a press conference about his contract situation, Hernandez replied: " I don't know. I don't receive anything new from the club.

"I can't tell you anything about this, I prefer to focus on the next games.



"Yes. obviously [I would like to stay]. I'm very happy here.



"It doesn't depend only on me", he added.



Hernandez is due to turn 33 years old in April and it remains to be seen whether Leeds are planning to continue with the former Valencia schemer.



He has made 30 appearances in the Championship for the Whites in the current campaign, scoring four goals and providing seven assists for his team-mates.

