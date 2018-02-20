Liverpool Turning Up Heat In Pursuit Of French Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are plotting to snare 18-year-old midfielder Mohamed Bahlouli away from Ligue 1 giants Lyon.



The young central midfielder has been earning rave reviews for his performances on France’s youth circuit and his name is being closely discussed by scouts across Europe.











Stories of his exploits with the Lyon academy teams have not remain hidden for too long and there are suggestions that a number of top clubs are eyeing a move for Bahlouli.



And according to French magazine France Football, Liverpool are the ones who have shown real desire in trying to tempt the youngster to move to Anfield.





Liverpool scouts have been regular spectators at youth team games involving Lyon and they have been keeping tabs on 16-year-old winger Willem Geubbels for some time.

However, it seems Bahlouli’s name is also on their radar and the Reds are trying to secure a move to take the central midfielder away from Lyon.



The Ligue 1 giants are aware of Liverpool’s intentions and are trying to convince the young midfielder to continue at the club for the moment.



Lyon are concerned about Liverpool’s aggressive overtures towards their young talents such as Geubbels and Bahlouli.

