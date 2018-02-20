Not Spoken To Felix Wiedwald – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom On Error-Prone Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed he has not spoken to error-prone goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald, but warned that everyone is fighting for a spot in the Whites team.



Wiedwald has been unconvincing at Leeds since he joined the Championship side from Werder Bremen last summer and is struggling to get to grips with English football.











He was again at fault on Sunday when Leeds drew 2-2 at home against Bristol City and some fans have called for the German to be dropped as he was earlier in the season.



Heckingbottom has not spoken to Wiedwald directly following his display, though he warned that no player should take their spot in the side for granted.





The Leeds boss told a press conference: "I have not spoken to him directly .

"But as every player, everyone in the squad is fighting for a place."



And the head coach, who says he does not see an issue with the German at the moment, nevertheless has urged him to keep working.



"Keep driving forward and trying your best, and people will soon say nice things about you.



"I don't see any issue as it stands at the moment [with his confidence]."



Heckingbottom is now looking ahead to Leeds' trip to Derby County on Wednesday night and feels, despite the Rams sitting fourth and being considered promotion contenders, every game is a big one



"I am happy to dress up every game as a big game", he said.



"We need to be playing in more big games, so we have to embrace that."



Heckingbottom is still looking for his first win as Leeds head coach, with a defeat at Sheffield United and a draw against Bristol City to his name.

