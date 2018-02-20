PHOTO: Liverpool Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet Vows To Look Ahead

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says he will "look ahead" as he aims to shrug off the disappointment of being dropped as Reds number 1.



Jurgen Klopp stated publicly at the start of the season that Mignolet would play between 85 and 87 per cent of Liverpool's games this season.











But the German recently dropped Mignolet, despite the Belgian performing well between the sticks, and made Loris Karius first choice, even abandoning his rotation in Champions League games to give his countryman the starting shirt week in, week out.



Mignolet has vowed to keep looking ahead however, posting a photograph on social media and stating he is sure that rewards will be given to those who press on.



Look ahead, rewards will go to the ones who press on! 👀💪🏻⚽ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/DYQiyB0grq — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) February 20, 2018



The Belgian received a boost earlier this week with national team coach Roberto Martinez promising he will be in the country's World Cup squad if he remains fit.

There had been concerns a lack of game time could have hurt Mignolet's chances of going to Russia in the summer.



At club level there continues to be speculation over Mignolet's future, amid suggestions he will quit Liverpool due to being dropped by Klopp in favour of Karius.

