Serie A Giants Have Edge In Free Transfer Scramble For Chelsea and Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are in pole position to secure Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United defensive target Stefan de Vrij on a free transfer in the summer.



After months of negotiations, the defender has finally decided against signing a new contract with Lazio and will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.











A number of clubs have been keeping tabs on the negotiations and teams such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the Dutchman.



However, it seems De Vrij could continue in Italy beyond the summer transfer as according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have a clear edge in the chase for 26-year-old defender.





Inter officials have been in touch with the defender’s representatives for several weeks and there are claims that they have already agreed the outlines of a contract with the Dutchman.

The Nerazzurri are confident that they will be able to sign De Vrij once the transfer window officially opens in July, but they are also aware of interest from other clubs.



There are suggestions his other suitors will come up with tempting contract offers in the coming weeks now that is clear that he will be leaving Lazio at the end of the season.

