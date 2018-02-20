Swapping Arsenal For Dortmund Would Have Been The Easy Route – Olivier Giroud

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has indicated that it would have been more financially rewarding for him to join Borussia Dortmund last month, but he wanted the move to west London.



Giroud joined Chelsea on deadline day of the winter transfer window after Arsenal signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Dortmund in a big money transfer.











Dortmund were interested in signing Giroud on loan as part of the deal that saw Aubameyang join Arsenal and the Frenchman admits that it would have been the easy way out for him.



He also indicated Dortmund also presented a tempting financial offer.





However, he admits that he wanted the move to Chelsea as it was a permanent transfer away from Arsenal, rather than the loan deal that Dortmund offered.

Giroud said in an interview with France Football: “The easy way was to go to Dortmund.



“Arsenal would have been happy and Dortmund too. Financially speaking, it was the most interesting proposal.



“I never had doubts on the destination.



“The choice was obvious and also because Chelsea was a transfer, and not a loan like Dortmund.”



Dortmund eventually signed Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan and Belgian has scored five goals in his first three appearances for the club.

