06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/02/2018 - 12:16 GMT

This Sent Positive Message To Paul Heckingbottom And Fans – Former Leeds United Star

 




Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker feels the Whites’ second half performance against Bristol City at the weekend sent a positive message to head coach Paul Heckingbottom and the fans.

Leeds, who went into the game against Bristol City on the back of a 2-1 loss to Sheffield United in Heckingbottom’s first match in charge of the club on 10th February, were staring at yet another defeat after the Robins scored twice in the first half at Elland Road.




But the Whites rallied late on, with Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Kemar Roofe scoring in quick succession to hand their team a point; Lasogga’s header thudded against the crossbar in the dying seconds of the match as the hosts were denied a memorable victory.

And Parker is of the opinion that Leeds’ much improved performance after the break showed the head coach and the fans that the players are not giving up on this season.
 


“The reaction from the players in the second half was first class”, he said on LUTV.

“I think Heckingbottom and his staff will be really, really pleased with that, and the fans as well, going away [to Derby County] now.

“There were a few boos at half time and rightly so, but the second half performance from the boys and the lads, who came on, gave a positive message to everyone going home and actually saying, ‘we do care, we fight and we are not giving this season up’ and rightly so because there are still a lot to fight for.”

Leeds are currently 11th in the Championship table with 45 points from 32 games, eight points adrift of the playoff spots.
 