Very Happy – Leeds United Under-23 Stars Please Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan thinks it was a positive result for his side, following their 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Monday.



The young Whites, who headed into the Yorkshire derby on the back of a 5-1 rout of Nottingham Forest, took the lead in the 17th minute, courtesy of new signing Sam Dalby’s goal.











Leeds were reduced to ten men in the second half after Bryce Hosannah was shown a second yellow card for simulation.



Sheffield United took advantage of their extra man and equalised 11 minutes from time through Jake Wright.





The Blades were clearly the more dominant towards the closing stages of the game, but Leeds defended resolutely to earn a point.

And Corberan, who is of the opinion that it was a positive result for Leeds, explained that he was happy with the performances of his charges against the third-placed team in the league.



“We wanted to win the game, but we knew Sheffield United are a strong team and near the top of the table”, he said on LUTV.



“So we knew it was going to be a very tough game, but we played a very good and competitive game.



“I’m happy about my players because they made a very good effort to win the game, but at the end we had just one point.



“I think it’s [a] positive [result] because we played one of the best teams in the league.



“Both teams tried to get a result in the end, we had some chances to score and they had also some chances to score.



“I think one point is a positive as the effort of the team got us something and it’s always good for a team.”



Leeds, who are currently in eighth spot in the table with 26 points from 23 outings, are next up against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

