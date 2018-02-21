Could Reach Our Economic Limits – Sporting Director Pessimistic On Keeping Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Holstein Kiel have conceded that it will be very difficult to keep hold of top goalscorer Marvin Ducksch, who has been linked with Leeds United, as they are likely to come up against harsh financial realities.



Ducksch is on loan at the 2.Bundesliga side from St Pauli and has turned heads with his prolific goalscoring for the north coast outfit.











The 23-year-old has drawn attention from English side Leeds, along with a number of other teams, on his way to hitting 12 goals in 23 games in Germany's second tier, helping Holstein Kiel to sit in third spot and in the thick of the battle to win promotion to the Bundesliga.



Holstein Kiel would love to keep hold of Ducksch, but the club's sporting director has added a pinch of reality to their dreams of doing so.





"It is no secret that Marvin feels very comfortable with us", Ralf Becker told Bild.

"Although we will try everything for him to stay, that will be very difficult.



"We are likely to reach our economic limits", he admitted.



St Pauli are claimed to want Ducksch back at the club following the expiry of his loan, but given the volume of interest in his services a sale cannot be ruled out.



Ducksch, who came through the youth ranks at Borussia Dortmund, is valued at between €1.5m and €3m.



Leeds did business in Germany last summer, signing goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald and striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

