Derby County Will Be Feeling The Strain – Leeds United Legend Piles Pressure On Rams

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray thinks Derby County will be feeling the strain, ahead of the Whites’ trip to Pride Park this evening.



The Elland Road outfit are currently in the midst of a poor run of form, having failed to win a single game in all competitions in the calendar year.











With just 14 league games remaining in the season, Leeds presently find themselves eight points adrift of the playoff spots.



On the other hand, fourth-placed Derby have also struggled for consistency in recent weeks as they have managed to win just one of their last five league outings; the Rams will head into the game against Leeds on the back of a 2-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday.





And Gray, who is of the opinion that Derby will also be under the scanner for today’s game, explained that Leeds are capable of winning at Pride Park if they are at the top of their game.

“Derby County are a team that have spent a lot of money”, Gray told LUTV.



“They have disappointed in recent seasons and they still have it all to do this season because there are a few teams right on their coattails.



“They had a disappointing result against Sheffield Wednesday last week and they will be feeling the strain as well.



“There are a lot of teams in the league capable of beating the top teams in the league, the teams that are right at the top.



“And we are among those sides, for us to do it we have to be at our best.



“It will be a tough game and I would be happy with a draw at Derby provided we don’t lose any more points at home.”



Leeds were edged out 2-1 by Derby in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road earlier in the season.

