Didn’t Think About Starting Samu Saiz For Long – Paul Heckingbottom Explains Leeds Bench Choice

Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has explained why he did not start Samu Saiz in Wednesday night's 2-2 draw against Derby County at Pride Park.



The Spanish maestro was available for selection after serving a six-match ban, but Heckingbottom started with him on the bench and only brought him into the action in the 55th minute.











Saiz's presence instantly lifted the Leeds team and the Whites were only denied victory when they conceded deep into stoppage time.



Heckingbottom was asked after the match why he did not choose to start with Saiz.





He insists that he did not believe the Spaniard would have lasted the game, while Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Kemar Roofe scored in Leeds' last game; Saiz replaced Roofe when he came on.

"I thought about it [starting Saiz], but not for very long", Heckingbottom told his post-match press conference.



"I knew he was going to have an impact, but I didn't think he'd last the game.



"And Roofe and Pierre scored in the last game, so they were a goal threat."



The Leeds head coach says he saw a lot of Saiz when he was in charge at Barnsley and believes the Spaniard offers a lot to the team.



"I've seen a lot of him and he was always a threat in the games.



"You may lose certain things in the team when he's on the pitch, but you gain a lot more", he added.



It remains to be seen whether Saiz will start at Elland Road on Saturday when the Whites play host to Brentford.

