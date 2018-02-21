XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/02/2018 - 22:57 GMT

Didn’t Think About Starting Samu Saiz For Long – Paul Heckingbottom Explains Leeds Bench Choice

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has explained why he did not start Samu Saiz in Wednesday night's 2-2 draw against Derby County at Pride Park.

The Spanish maestro was available for selection after serving a six-match ban, but Heckingbottom started with him on the bench and only brought him into the action in the 55th minute.




Saiz's presence instantly lifted the Leeds team and the Whites were only denied victory when they conceded deep into stoppage time.

Heckingbottom was asked after the match why he did not choose to start with Saiz.
 


He insists that he did not believe the Spaniard would have lasted the game, while Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Kemar Roofe scored in Leeds' last game; Saiz replaced Roofe when he came on.

"I thought about it [starting Saiz], but not for very long", Heckingbottom told his post-match press conference.

"I knew he was going to have an impact, but I didn't think he'd last the game.

"And Roofe and Pierre scored in the last game, so they were a goal threat."

The Leeds head coach says he saw a lot of Saiz when he was in charge at Barnsley and believes the Spaniard offers a lot to the team.

"I've seen a lot of him and he was always a threat in the games.

"You may lose certain things in the team when he's on the pitch, but you gain a lot more", he added.

It remains to be seen whether Saiz will start at Elland Road on Saturday when the Whites play host to Brentford.
 

 