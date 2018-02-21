Even Diego Maradona Couldn’t Find Him – Graeme Murty Wants Rangers Star’s Runs To Improve

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty has joked that there are times when legends of the game Rivellino and Diego Maradona would not have been able to find Josh Windass with the ball when he goes on a run, with the Rangers boss explaining that the attacking midfielder needs to improve that aspect of his game.



Windass, who has been in fine form in the present campaign, netted his second hat-trick of the season during the Gers’ 5-3 win over Hamilton Academical last weekend.











The 24-year-old is currently Rangers second-highest goalscorer in the ongoing campaign, having found the back of the net 15 times in 31 matches in all competitions; Alfredo Morelos has 16 goals to his name.



And Murty stated that while he is not keen to take away Windass’ expressive nature, he wants to educate the player on when to make his runs so that he has more impact in games.





“There are times when he goes on a run that there’s no way at all even if Rivellino and Maradona were playing in the same team [they] could find him with a ball”, Murty told Rangers TV.

“These are the things which we have to sit down and educate him as to what might not be appropriate.



“In these last two stages of the game, he needs to be diligent and shift the ball quickly and he needs to do a job for the team.



“And then be more expressive when an opportunity becomes available and a space opens up so that we can do it collectively.



“I don’t want to take away his expressive nature at all.



“What I want to do is just give him a little bit of more knowledge so that when he deploys his attributes, it has more a destructive impact on the opposition.”



Windass, who signed a new deal with Rangers last week, joined the Scottish giants from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2016.

