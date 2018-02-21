It Was What It Was – Jose Mourinho Reacts As Man Utd Draw At Sevilla

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho says that Manchester United's 0-0 draw against Sevilla in Spain reflects the way the game was.



The Portuguese made sure his side kept things tight for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie and needed David de Gea to produce a superb save in the first half to keep the Spanish outfit at bay.











Mourinho brought Paul Pogba on off the bench after 17 minutes following Ander Herrera picking up an injury, but the Frenchman could have little effect as Sevilla registered 25 efforts on goal as they sought to break down the Red Devils.



But Manchester United stood firm and Mourinho thinks they were good value for the draw.





Asked if he was relieved with the draw, Mourinho was quoted as saying by the Press Association: " No, not relieved.

"The game was even. The stats are what it is. I feel the result reflects what the game was."



Mourinho also had words of praise for De Gea, adding: "The team defended well and when we made mistakes, David was obviously there."



The Portuguese boss shed light on Herrera's injury, believing the knock to be a bad one and feeling that he was not 100 per cent fit, as had been suggested.



"I think it is a bad injury.



"He had a small injury that stopped him for the last couple of matches, but the medical team said he was 100 per cent ready for the last Saturday.



"It didn't look like he was fully fit."



Mourinho will now look to plot a way past Sevilla in the second leg, while being wary of the damage an away goal would do at Old Trafford.

