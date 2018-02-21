Leeds United Legend Puts Number On Games Whites Must Win For Playoff Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes the Whites need to win 10 of their remaining 14 Championship games to be in and around the top six at the end of the season.



The Yorkshire giants, who will play Derby County this evening, presently find themselves in 12th spot in the league table with 45 points from 32 matches, eight points adrift of the playoff spots.











Leeds came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Bristol City last weekend as their winless run in the Championship stretched to eight games, with the Elland Road outfit losing five of those.



And Gray, who thinks Leeds have to win around 10 matches to have any chance of sneaking into the playoffs, urged his former team to go on a run, starting against Derby County.





“If we win our home games and you are going to pick up points somewhere along the line away from home, you could get into that top six”, Gray said on LUTV, when asked if Leeds can finish in the top six.

“I think we have to win around 10 games now.



“There are 14 games left? I think we have to win 10 games.



“If we win 10 games, we can expect to be thereabouts.



“But there are a lot of teams between us and the top six, and they will be thinking the same.



“There are a lot of sides up there who think they can still get into the top six.



“But we have got to have that belief and we have got to start a run against Derby County, we have got to pick something up [from the game].”



Leeds’ last win in the Championship came in the form of a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion on Boxing Day.

