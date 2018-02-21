Liverpool and Man Utd Target Unsure On Chelsea Move As Antonio Conte Exit Speculation Starts To Bite

Follow @insidefutbol





Stefan de Vrij is unsure about agreeing to join Chelsea as he is uncertain whether Antonio Conte will still be at the club in the summer.



The Netherlands international is leaving Serie A side Lazio on a free transfer in the summer when his contract runs out, with the Rome giants having failed to convince him to sign an extension.











He is attracting interest from a host of clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Inter and Zenit St Petersburg; the Russians have offered a four-year deal worth €6m per year to De Vrij.



Chelsea are also keen and Conte has asked the club to open talks with De Vrij's representatives to take him to Stamford Bridge.





But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, De Vrij is unsure about agreeing to a move to Chelsea.

The 25-year-old is concerned that Conte may not be at the club beyond the end of the season, giving him pause for thought.



Conte's future at Chelsea is unclear and De Vrij's worries are a clear sign the question marks over the manager at Stamford Bridge are starting to impact on the club's potential transfer business.



Inter, who are leading the race for De Vrij at present, are therefore claimed to be unconcerned by Chelsea's interest in the Dutchman.

