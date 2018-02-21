XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/02/2018 - 14:37 GMT

Liverpool and Man Utd Target Unsure On Chelsea Move As Antonio Conte Exit Speculation Starts To Bite

 




Stefan de Vrij is unsure about agreeing to join Chelsea as he is uncertain whether Antonio Conte will still be at the club in the summer.

The Netherlands international is leaving Serie A side Lazio on a free transfer in the summer when his contract runs out, with the Rome giants having failed to convince him to sign an extension.




He is attracting interest from a host of clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Inter and Zenit St Petersburg; the Russians have offered a four-year deal worth €6m per year to De Vrij.

Chelsea are also keen and Conte has asked the club to open talks with De Vrij's representatives to take him to Stamford Bridge.
 


But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, De Vrij is unsure about agreeing to a move to Chelsea.

The 25-year-old is concerned that Conte may not be at the club beyond the end of the season, giving him pause for thought.

Conte's future at Chelsea is unclear and De Vrij's worries are a clear sign the question marks over the manager at Stamford Bridge are starting to impact on the club's potential transfer business.

Inter, who are leading the race for De Vrij at present, are therefore claimed to be unconcerned by Chelsea's interest in the Dutchman.
 