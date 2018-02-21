Man Utd Would Play Better Football Under Jurgen Klopp Or Mauricio Pochettino – Mark Lawrenson

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrensen believes that Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte would have Manchester United playing better football than Jose Mourinho is.



Mourinho took his Manchester United side to Spain on Wednesday night to lock horns with Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.











And the Red Devils produced a solid, but uninspiring display to earn a 0-0 draw.



There has been constant criticism of the way Mourinho has set his side up and the style of play he employs with Manchester United, with the result in Sevilla seeing yet more harsh words directed towards the Portuguese.





And Lawrenson has no doubt that Mourinho's managerial rivals in the Premier League would have the Red Devils playing a more attractive brand of football.

Asked on BBC Radio 5 live whether Manchester United would be better to watch under Klopp, Conte, Pochettino or Guardiola, Lawrenson replied: "Yes, I do [think so] because when you employ Jose Mourinho you know what you get in terms of the way that you're going to play your football.



"It will bring trophies, so what do you want?



"But you obviously want performances and you want a far better performance than they showed tonight.



"He will say it's a really good result and accentuate the positives and all those kinds of things, but they are pedestrian, everyone has an extra touch, the movement isn't great", he added.



Manchester United will now prepare for a visit from Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

