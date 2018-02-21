Money Wise Josh Windass Contract Makes Sense – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae thinks the Gers will have had sell-on value in mind when handing Josh Windass a new contract.



The Ibrox giants have seen Windass attract attention from clubs in the English Championship and they turned down a bid from Preston North End for the attack-minded midfielder in the winter transfer window.











Windass signed a new contract with Rangers last week and the midfielder has continued to go from strength to strength, scoring a hat-trick in a 5-3 win away at Hamilton on Sunday.



Rae thinks Rangers could prove to have done good business in keeping Windass on a deal running until 2021.





And the former Ger has no doubt the player's sell-on value will have been taken into account when it came to handing him a fresh deal.

"I think he has started to settle down at Rangers and when you look at his return this season compared to last season, it is a remarkable turnaround in terms of goals", Rae was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.



"The club have recognised there is a bit of value from a playing point of view in giving him a new deal.



"There’s no doubt if he continues to perform like that, over a sustained period of time, money wise it could prove to be a good piece of business for them somewhere down the line if they decide to sell him."



Windass has split opinion amongst Rangers fans, with some believing the midfielder has only turned on the style against lesser teams of late, with bigger tests to come.

