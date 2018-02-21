XRegister
06 October 2016

21/02/2018 - 11:39 GMT

Paul Pogba Is Having Great Season – France Coach Backs Midfielder

 




France boss Didier Deschamps has extended his support towards Paul Pogba by claiming that his compatriot is enjoying a very good season at Manchester United.

The midfielder, who has struggled on the pitch in recent weeks, sat out the FA Cup clash with Huddersfield Town last weekend because of illness.




There have been suggestions that Pogba is unhappy with his playing position under Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho this season, but the Portuguese tactician blasted those reports earlier in the month.

The 24-year-old, who has found it hard to produce his best form for the Red Devils in the present campaign, could return to action against Sevilla in the Champions League this evening.
 


But Deschamps believes Pogba is enjoying a great season at Manchester United, thereby suggesting that his place in France’s World Cup squad is not in doubt.

"I'm looking at what he's doing, he's not in trouble”, Deschamps said on French television channel SFR Sport 1.

“He had a little injury and he was sick there.

“At the moment he is having a very good season with Manchester United.”

Pogba, who has struggled with injuries and suspensions this term, has thus far made 23 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United in the ongoing campaign, netting three times and providing 10 assists.
 