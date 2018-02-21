PHOTO: Leeds United Supremo Andrea Radrizzani Confirms Pride Park Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United chairman and owner Andrea Radrizzani will be at Pride Park this evening to watch the Whites take on Derby County in a Championship clash.



Radrizzani recently made a change in the dugout at Leeds as he chose to sack Thomas Christiansen as head coach and bring in Paul Heckingbottom from Barnsley.











Heckingbottom will have an opportunity to impress Radrizzani tonight as he seeks his first win as Leeds boss at the third attempt.



Radrizzani has arrived at Pride Park and took to social media to post a photograph of the ground.



Arrived at derby stadium A post shared by AR_LeedsUnited (@ar_leedsunited) on Feb 21, 2018 at 9:59am PST



He also wrote: "Arrived at derby stadium."

Radrizzani has set Leeds a minimum target of finishing in the top six this season, though it is unclear whether he still views the feat as realistic following the Whites' poor run of form.



Leeds have slipped down to 12th in the Championship standings, but could get back on track by beating Derby this evening.



Heckingbottom's men came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Bristol City on Sunday.

