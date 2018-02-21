XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/02/2018 - 14:55 GMT

They Said Up To 12 Weeks – Leeds United Loanee Delighted To Be Quick Healer

 




Leeds United loanee Marcus Antonsson is delighted to have returned to action ahead of schedule for Blackburn Rovers.

He picked up an ankle injury and was expected to be out for up to 12 weeks, having last featured for Rovers on 30th December.




But Antonsson defied the absence estimates by coming off the bench on Monday night as Blackburn put Bury to the sword 2-0 in League One; Rovers now sit top of the League One standings.

The Leeds-contracted striker says he feels good and his hard work has helped him return to action far quicker than was expected.
 


"I’m very happy both to be back and the result", Antonsson was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.

"I’ve been working hard the last seven weeks and happy to come back and get the win.

"The specialist said eight to 12 weeks so I’m before the schedule, but my foot feels good and I’ve been working hard in the gym with the physios so that has paid off.

"The competition is really hard in every position so we need to be good in training and perform well in the game", the former Kalmar striker added.

Antonsson's future at Leeds is uncertain, but the Swede may benefit from the Whites recently axing Thomas Christiansen as head coach and bringing in Paul Heckingbottom.

Christiansen decided Antonsson was surplus to requirements last summer and he was shipped out on loan to Ewood Park.
 